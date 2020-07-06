Welcome to the IC Interviews, our new podcast format featuring in depth interviews with the people you need to hear from.

We’ll be speaking to money managers, business leaders, politicians, academics and anyone else whose insights can help us make sense of the world around us.

We’ve got four interviews to kick us off, and will be returning regularly with new big names from the world of business and beyond:

- Megan Boxall has spoken to famed short selling activist Carson Block, whose firm Muddy Waters has exposed some several major corporate fraud and accounting scandals on stock markets around the world.

- Risk management expert and founder of HSBC’s geopolitical risk team Derek Leatherdale told Alex Newman what investors need to know to keep their money safe in an increasingly fractious world, and what could happen next in the US: China standoff.

- WPP-founder Sir Martin Sorrell spoke to Lauren Almeida about his new venture, S4 Capital, how Covid-19 is accelerating the trends he sees shaping the advertising world in the digital era, and why he believes a V-shaped economic recovery is on the cards.

- Alex Newman spoke to platform boss Andy Bell, founder of AJ Bell, about the private investing landscape, the future of shareholder democracy, and how to investor behaviour has changed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We hope you enjoy these discussions, and will be back next week when Algy Hall speaks to leading market thinker Michael Mauboussin. And if there is anyone you would like to hear from let us know.