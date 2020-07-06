MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Welcome to the IC Interviews

Welcome to the IC Interviews

By John Hughman

Welcome to the IC Interviews, our new podcast format featuring in depth interviews with the people you need to hear from.

We’ll be speaking to money managers, business leaders, politicians, academics and anyone else whose insights can help us make sense of the world around us. 

We’ve got four interviews to kick us off, and will be returning regularly with new big names from the world of business and beyond:

- Megan Boxall has spoken to famed short selling activist Carson Block, whose firm Muddy Waters has exposed some several major corporate fraud and accounting scandals on stock markets around the world.

- Risk management expert and founder of HSBC’s geopolitical risk team Derek Leatherdale told Alex Newman what investors need to know to keep their money safe in an increasingly fractious world, and what could happen next in the US: China standoff. 

- WPP-founder Sir Martin Sorrell spoke to Lauren Almeida about his new venture, S4 Capital, how Covid-19 is accelerating the trends he sees shaping the advertising world in the digital era, and why he believes a V-shaped economic recovery is on the cards.

- Alex Newman spoke to platform boss Andy Bell, founder of AJ Bell, about the private investing landscape, the future of shareholder democracy, and how to investor behaviour has changed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We hope you enjoy these discussions, and will be back next week when Algy Hall speaks to leading market thinker Michael Mauboussin. And if there is anyone you would like to hear from let us know.  

More on Podcasts

  1. Andy Bell: "We're trying to plan what the new normal looks like"

  2. Carson Block: "Markets are not allocating capital properly"

  3. Derek Leatherdale: "Covid will accelerate structural instabilities in politics"

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On the hunt for recovery buys

  2. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

  3. Company News 

    Rolls-Royce nosedives on fundraising speculation

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Bargain shares opportunities

  5. Company News 

    Boohoo plunges on 'unacceptable' worker revelations

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Andy Bell: "We're trying to plan what the new normal looks like"

The IC interviews the people who matter to your money - Andy Bell, founder of investment platform AJ Bell

Andy Bell: "We're trying to plan what the new normal looks like"

Podcasts 

Carson Block: "Markets are not allocating capital properly"

Carson Block: "Markets are not allocating capital properly"

Podcasts 

Derek Leatherdale: "Covid will accelerate structural instabilities in politics"

Derek Leatherdale: "Covid will accelerate structural instabilities in politics"

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: Cold War 2 - China

Investment Hour: Cold War 2 - China

Podcasts 

The Investment Hour: Corporate virtue

The Investment Hour: Corporate virtue

More from Education

Investing in Asia 

Five steps to investing in Asia

The most important considerations for investors before they take the plunge into this most volatile of markets

Five steps to investing in Asia

Phil Oakley 

How much spare cash does a company really have?

Investors often deduct cash when calculating financial performance and valuing a business. It is more prudent not too.

Phil Oakley

Shares 

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Wirecard fallout: a history of corporate deception

Managing Your Money 

How to review your investment portfolio

How to review your investment portfolio

Education 

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

Further reading: is value investing due to rebound?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now