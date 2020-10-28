MenuSearch

IC Top Rated Webinars 30 October - 20 November 2020

By IC Events

In a year like no other, it is more important than ever to make the right decisions with your money. And with the world of investing expanding faster than ever, we want to help make those decisions easier.

In a series of webinars, we’ll be running through key considerations for investors looking to use their ISA allowance, set up SIPPs, invest cheaply via ETFs or diversify their portfolios by looking overseas. We’ll also be presenting the Top Rated firms – as voted for by Investors Chronicle readers – for facilitating investment in a number of different products.

These rankings have delved into the offerings of the best providers in the market and will take into account costs, value for money, performance, customer service, to help you choose the right provider to suit your needs.

Register now and check back in soon for more detail on the webinar series.

 

Agenda for webinars as follows: 

 

Friday 30 October - 11am-11.45am - SIPPs 

 

Friday 6 November - 11am-11.45am - Tax

 

Friday 20 November - 11am-11.45am - International Investing

