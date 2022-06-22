Cyber security: small is beautiful?

Our last two articles on cyber security discovered that cyber attacks are only likely to get worse over time and that organisations have moved from seeing this as an IT problem to a business-critical issue. This should mean high, enduring growth for those providing solutions. The second discovery was that, even after a hefty hit, investors are happy to rate the sector highly. While the second point is true in the US, this is much less the case in the UK where (save for Darktrace (DARK)) the listed pure-play small-caps are lagging well behind the wider technology sector and even growth stocks in less glamorous sectors such as Industrials.

Growth in cyber security is highly visible: it is addressing a very real threat, attacks are growing daily and the scope for cyber risk is still expanding. This is not true for all branches of technology: think digital migration, 5G, faster data networks, tightening compliance legislation, blockchain (distributed ledgers rather than cryptocurrencies), artificial intelligence, machine learning and perhaps the biggest threat to data security, quantum computing. Perhaps more importantly, spending in this area is far from being discretionary if organisations want to continue doing business.

Here, we look at three UK-listed, small-cap businesses working exclusively in the cyber security space, serving a range of end markets that are trading at substantial discounts to their US peers but share the same exposure to a high-growth market. Our selection: Shearwater (SWG), Corero (CNS) and Intercede (IGP), each of which look to be on the cusp of a new wave of investment-led growth.