Big guns. Top guns?

The United States is the big gun in defence spending. The annual budget is famously larger than that of the next nine nations’ spending (including big budgets in China, India and Russia) combined with a 2022 spending allocation of $722bn: that is $2,175 for every man, woman and child. In contrast, the UK plans to spend $61bn (at 2021 exchange rates: £43.5bn in local currency) or $925 per person and the global average is just $275. It is unsurprising, therefore, that the world’s largest defence contractors and suppliers are to be found in the US.

US spending in this area is forecast to rise steadily but notably as a percentage of GDP, the defence budget is today at one of its lowest levels in the last 60 years. Republican legislators would happily see spending back above 4 per cent but, practically, that is likely to prove unaffordable.

US defence spending – absolute and as %age of GDP