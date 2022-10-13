Recession winners and value traps

While the latest data from the Office for National Statistics show we are not in recession, it is probably wise to say 'yet' or 'right now'. For an economy with a consumer bias, the dent in most pockets from rising food, energy and accommodation costs cannot long be without consequence. Any business sitting at the sharp end of consumer spending, those importing goods and businesses with high debt are going to feel the pinch more than most. Meanwhile, others are inherently more defensive – food retailing, energy production, exporters and dollar earners will be beneficiaries.

It is almost certainly too late to get ahead of the curve on picking stocks that will fly or fall in a recessionary environment – markets are typically pricing stocks and sectors at least nine months ahead of time – look at sector performance in the likes of general retail and house building. This can make some sectors appear cheap while in reality they are still value traps. However, it is still worth lifting the hood on a few key sectors that might have better or worse outcomes than markets have been pricing in and also to see if assumptions about classic defensive or ‘recession-proof’ characteristics still hold water.