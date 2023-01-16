Investing in energy: the best and worst utility companies

In the previous articles in our Investing in Energy series, we looked at the upstream elements of the energy market, focusing on fossil fuels, followed by businesses in the renewables energy space. In our final piece, we look downstream where energy is delivered to customers: utility businesses.

The UK once had a substantial utility sector following the privatisation of the regional energy suppliers in the early 1990s, sold off alongside the power grid operator National Grid (NG.) and the primary generating business PowerGen. Gas had been privatised a few years earlier through the sell-off of British Gas in 1986.

There has been considerable consolidation in this sector, with many combining and/or moving to foreign ownership, and the UK is now supplied primarily by the so-called ‘big six’ energy suppliers: Centrica (CNA), EDF Energy (FR:EDF), E.ON (DE:EOAN), Npower (a subsidiary of E.ON), Scottish Power – a subsidiary of Iberdrola (SP:IBE) – and SSE (SSE). Of these, only two are listed in the UK (Centrica and SSE), along with National Grid. The gas crisis of the past couple of years has seen a major contraction of the supply market, with more than 30 new-generation energy suppliers, created as part of the government’s drive for more competition, having failed, with their customers passing back into the hands of the majors.