The Squeeze: Why middle managers are being let go

Executives have been trying different strategies for increasing productivity, but the most recent play is one as old as time: remove the middle managers.

The idea of giving the "creators" – the ones actually doing the work and coming up with what sells – more empowerment is not new, but US tech giants are making moves to see if it can shore up bottom lines. During an earnings call last week Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he was "working on flattening our organisation structure and removing some layers in middle management to make decisions faster, as well as deploying AI tools to help our engineers to be more productive”.

Zuckerberg is apparently asking managers to move back to their original roles as coders or to leave the company. Meta is confident this cost cutting will work, and is now guiding for this year’s expenses to be $10bn below its original $100bn forecast.