Navigating the road to inflation

Join our free webinar focusing on the current macro environment for investors. Our speakers will provide their predictions for the path of inflation, run through what higher inflation rates mean for the return on your investments, and provide key recommendations to protect your investments against the risks of higher prices.
September 30, 2021

As the UK and global economy begins to re-open, increased spending from individuals and businesses together with supply chain disruptions is putting pressures on prices. Higher inflation can be a challenge for investors, especially for those holding the majority of their wealth in cash or bonds. What considerations should investors be accounting for when building their investment portfolios? How quickly can inflation chip away at expected returns?

Join renowned economist Gerard Lyons and wealth adviser Tom Kimche, for this one-hour webinar as they discuss, with investing expert Stephanie Baxter, the current macro environment for investors. Gerard will provide his prediction for the path of inflation and Tom will run through what higher inflation rates mean for the return on your investments, while providing key recommendations to protect your investments against the risks of higher prices.

Register for the event here.

