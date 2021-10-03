IC Interviews Webinar: Navigating Asia Pacific

As we enter the recovery era, countries like China could grab the world's top spot and overtake the US within the next 10 years. Having coped well during the pandemic and aided by younger demographics, many Asian economies have bounced back faster than anticipated. That’s an extraordinary feat for a region that has long been trumped by America and Europe.

This is due to several factors and major sector developments such as its establishment as the manufacturing hub of the world, a growing middle class and its major technological advancements and innovations. Additionally, its growing vibrant cities have contributed to investor opportunities for long term structural growth alongside the reinvigoration of supply chains.

However, key risks remain - and the recent regulatory crackdowns in technology and education highlight just some of these. There are also structural indicators that point to a slowdown in growth, such as aging demographics.



