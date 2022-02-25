/
IC Webinar: Making the most of the Covid recovery and hedging against inflation

Hosted by Investors’ Chronicle in partnership with Capital.com, this one-hour webinar will bring together traders and investors seeking to unearth potential buying opportunities, whilst mitigating risk, as they navigate 2022’s uneven growth trajectory. Chaired by Dan Jones,
February 25, 2022

Covid-19 unleashed market turmoil for traders and investors in 2020, and was followed by bottlenecked supply chains and soaring global inflation last year. Now, as the dust settles following the emergence of Omicron, and economic disruption eases, investors must work out how to capitalise on an uneven economic recovery. With inflation still rising, the Chinese property market teetering, big tech turning to the ‘metaverse’, and geopolitical tensions on the rise again, investors and traders could be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed. But the rapidly changing investment landscape will bring as many opportunities as it does risks.

 

Deputy Editor of Investors’ Chronicle, our panel of expert speakers will focus on diversification, inflation hedges and unheralded opportunities, while also discussing the stark headwinds facing investors in 2022.

 

Register to view on-demand here. 

 

