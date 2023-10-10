Maximising stock picks in an undervalued market

The UK market is currently trading near the lower end of its 20-year range, whilst the US market is conversely around its 20-year high. Together with a marked dispersion between lowly priced and more highly rated stocks within the UK market, should this compel investors to rethink their allocations and relative passivity towards the undervalued market?

Rising interest rates and high inflation have shifted the investment case for investors. Given this backdrop, investors may wonder: how the macroeconomic outlook will influence the UK market? What are the most promising dividend sectors? What opportunities are present in large caps? What are key disruptors and value-traps to beware of?

Join us on 16 November by registering here