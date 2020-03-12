Fund sales boom, but corona-panic could dent further flows

UK investors piled money into funds in January with net inflows of £4.2bn, according to the Investment Association (IA), the trade body that represents UK investment managers. This was the largest amount invested since January 2018 and represents more than a quarter of the £15bn invested over the whole of 2019. With the tax year nearing its end, investors may continue to invest their money – unless hefty market falls in recent weeks causes panic and withdrawals from funds.

