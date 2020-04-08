Perpetual Income & Growth fires Barnett

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust (PLI) is firing its manager, Mark Barnett, who has run the trust since 1999, after “an extended period of underperformance of its benchmark, the FTSE All-Share index". The trust's board said it had served notice on Invesco, the asset management company where Mr Barnett works, and has begun a search for a new manager.

