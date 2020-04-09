MenuSearch

Bargain funds & investment trusts, and shareholder rights in lockdown

By IC Podcasts

In this week's show deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter considers which assets look like a bargain, and suggests some funds and investment trusts with which to access them.

Dave also explains why Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust (PLI) has sacked its manager, Mark Barnett, and what it is doing about replacing him.

And personal finance writer Mary McDougall looks at how companies are still managing to hold annual general meetings (AGMs) - despite social distancing rules - and explains how you can take part in AGMs.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

