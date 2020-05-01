MenuSearch

Funds for volatile oil markets & how to avoid mistakes during turbulence

In this week’s show Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial Services, looks at what effects oil price volatility is having on different types of funds and sets out some suggestions on where to get a more reliable income.

Personal finance writer Mary McDougall highlights the mistakes you should not make in turbulent markets, and she and Darius suggest some ways to stop yourself making them.

Our podcast is available across different distribution channels to allow you to access it in the most convenient way. Find us on AcastStitcheriTunes and Spotify.

