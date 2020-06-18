MenuSearch

Join us now

Funds & ETFs 

Reaping the rewards of renewable energy

Reaping the rewards of renewable energy

By Mary McDougall

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of good health, sanitation and food supply. And Jon Forster, co-manager of Impax Environmental Markets (IEM), argues that it will also strengthen the case for investing in environmental markets. “Governments are really looking to align themselves with sustainability and focus on resilience,” he explains. “They are also thinking about other tail risks. No one expected this low-probability high-impact event, and climate change could be [another] of these high-impact events.”

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Funds & ETFs

  1. Shares I love: Dunelm

  2. Biotech Growth is benefiting from looking beyond coronavirus

  3. Investing through and beyond coronavirus

Most read today

  1. Coronavirus 

    Should I buy a house now?

  2. The Trader 

    Market Outlook update: Bank does just enough, Prudential, BP & more

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Four small-cap situations offering outperformance

  4. Company News 

    Signs of a bull market in general insurance?

  5. Funds & ETFs 

    Shares I love: Dunelm

More on Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

Shares I love: Dunelm

Dunelm’s online sales increased over 30 per cent during the first 10 weeks of 2020

Shares I love: Dunelm

Funds & ETFs 

Biotech Growth is benefiting from looking beyond coronavirus

Biotech Growth is benefiting from looking beyond coronavirus

Funds & ETFs 

Investing through and beyond coronavirus

Investing through and beyond coronavirus

Funds & ETFs 

International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

International Biotechnology looking to the long term rather than corona cures

Funds & ETFs 

Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

Scottish Mortgage writes down unquoted holdings

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now