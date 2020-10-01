Fintech Disruptors

Revelations that several global banks failed to flag suspicious activity is once again casting a shadow over the industry. Throw in paltry interest rates killing the profitability of lending, plus the prospect of widespread loan defaults, and it’s not surprising London’s banking shares are cheaper than at any time since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

