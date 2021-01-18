/
Small Companies 

Technology winners for the new normal

Simon Thompson

Simon Thompson
Technology winners for the new normal

The key reason why the FTSE Aim indices have performed so well since last year’s stock market crash is because they have a much higher weighting to fast growing sectors (technology, e-commerce, and healthcare) than the FTSE 350. These are the sectors that have proved most popular with investors. To put their outperformance into perspective, the FTSE Aim All-Share index of 728 companies has doubled in value from its March 2020 lows, and is now 21 per cent higher year-on-year. The FTSE 350 index is 11 per cent lower than its 2020 high-water mark.

BUY

