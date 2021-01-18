Technology winners for the new normal

The key reason why the FTSE Aim indices have performed so well since last year’s stock market crash is because they have a much higher weighting to fast growing sectors (technology, e-commerce, and healthcare) than the FTSE 350. These are the sectors that have proved most popular with investors. To put their outperformance into perspective, the FTSE Aim All-Share index of 728 companies has doubled in value from its March 2020 lows, and is now 21 per cent higher year-on-year. The FTSE 350 index is 11 per cent lower than its 2020 high-water mark.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options