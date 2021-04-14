Two economic recovery plays with momentum

The Holy Grail of investing is to identify companies with potential to turn an early-stage recovery story into a multi-month earnings upgrade cycle. That’s because a company’s share price not only gets a boost from the higher level of earnings reported, but investors are likely to value the entity on a higher multiple of earnings once they have confidence in management’s ability to continue to outperform guidance.

It therefore makes sense to identify operationally leveraged companies where an increasing amount of incremental revenue drops down to the bottom line, thus boosting profit margins and creating a strong tailwind to earnings. I also seek out companies that convert a high percentage of their operating profit to operating cash flow, so can reinvest surplus cash back into the business. If the profit margin earned is attractive, then recycling cash produces a virtuous circle of increasing shareholder returns.

Companies that make earnings enhancing acquisitions can be ripe to enter earnings upgrade cycles. If the target company is purchased on a multiple of earnings below that of the acquirer, then this can lead to sharp earnings per share (EPS) upgrades even without factoring in additional cost savings and economies of scale post acquisition. Management of heavy building materials specialist SigmaRoc are dab hands at doing just that.