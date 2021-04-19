Profit from big data analytics

Annual recurring revenue increases 35 per cent year on year.

Cash collection rates improve.

Move into mobile advertising space.

Aim-traded Pelatro (PTRO:40p), a company that makes its money by providing 19 large telecoms operators with precision marketing software, has been making huge strides in transitioning from a lumpy licence fee model to one based on annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Pelatro uses 'big data' analytics (artificial intelligence, machine learning and other analytical techniques) to reveal patterns, trends, associations and behavioural traits of telecom subscribers. In turn, this insight enables telecom operators to monetise their data, boost average revenue per user and increase their share of subscriber spend. Adopting a more customer-centric approach to marketing also reduces churn rates.