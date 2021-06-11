/
How do I avoid breaching the pensions lifetime allowance?

This investor's pensions are close to the lifetime allowance limit
June 11, 2021
By Chris Dillow and Shelley McCarthy
  • The value of Alan's pensions is close to the lifetime allowance limit
  • He should consider stopping contributions of £375 a month into his Sipp
  • It is a good idea to reduce risk and volatility, at least for a proportion of investments, when drawing an income
Reader Portfolio
Alan 56
Description

Defined benefit pension, Sipp and Isa invested in funds and shares, cash, residential property.

Objectives

Retirement income of £4,000 per month, pay off mortgage, avoid breaching pensions lifetime allowance.

Portfolio type
Managing pension drawdown

Alan is age 56 and has recently left employment with a voluntary severance package which should fund his living expenses until next April, and some home improvements. His partner is age 56 and earns £50,000 a year.

