Primed for a major earnings’ beat

Business trading ahead of 2021 profit estimates. European freight forwarding and logistics continue to perform strongly. Pall-Ex (Romania) franchise has record first quarter. Business is a net winner from Brexit.

Braintree-based international freight management services group Xpediator (XPD:65p) has released a bullish trading update to shareholders at its annual meeting.

Operating from 38 offices in the UK and nine central and Eastern European (CEE) countries, Xpediator offers more than 14,000 clients integrated freight management within the supply chain logistics and fulfilment sector in three main areas: freight forwarding, logistics and warehousing, and transport services. Xpediator’s key markets – Baltic states and CEE account for 63 per cent of revenue – offer superior growth prospects compared with the rest of Europe, thus underpinning demand for its services.