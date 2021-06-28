PCF’s financial control failings exposed

Appointment of interim chief executive, new chief finance officer, chief risk officer and General Counsel.

Independent review has identified failings of financial controls and reporting processes.

Forecasts for 2020 financial year unchanged before additional audit fees.

Ongoing investigation and remediation costs will impact cost base for 2021 financial year.

Shares to remain suspended until remediation plan in place and auditors satisfied.

Aim-traded specialist bank PCF (PCF:24p) suspended its shares in mid-May and shortly after long serving chief executive Scott Maybury resigned, replaced on an interim basis by chief operating officer Garry Stran. Today’s update from the company sheds light on what exactly has been going on.

The major issue concerns management’s failure to properly report PCF’s exposure (between December 2018 and June 2019) arising from the funding provided by PCF Bank to its wholly owned subsidiary Azule to the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA). Had the company reported correctly, PCF Bank’s regulatory Large Exposure Limits would have been breached.