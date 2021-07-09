Can we increase our pension withdrawals by 4% a year?

These investors want to increase the value of their pension withdrawals by 4 per cent a year This may not be sustainable, but they may not need to draw that much They should consider better diversifying their non equity investments

Reader Portfolio Fabian and his wife 65 and 64 Description Sipps invested in funds and bonds, cash, residential property. Objectives Maintain current lifestyle and avoid relying on children in old age, withdraw 3.75 per cent of value of Sipp then increase value of withdrawals by 4 per cent every year, move to a house that's easier to live in, pass on home to children Portfolio type Managing pension drawdown

Fabian and his wife are ages 65 and 64. He stopped working full-time in 2007 and fully retired in 2010. He and his wife have two financially independent adult children and one grandchild. Their home is worth about £1.5m and mortgage-free.