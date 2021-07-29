Trust the Numis black box

Usually, this magazine extols the virtues of companies that make reliable cash flows from in-demand products sold to well-defined markets and run by executives that can manage clearly-forecasted costs. This week, forgive us for putting that hymn sheet aside, while we outline the buy case for an investment bank
- Excellent long-term returns
- Strong demand for dealmaking
- Overseas expansion
- Earnings opacity
- Tough figures to beat
One glance at the past half-decade of income statements for Numis Corporation (NUM) tells the story. While revenues gradually climbed in the four years to 2018, alongside a steady expansion in client numbers, advisory fees and trading activity cratered in the 12 months to September 2019. The reason? In the words of the bank’s co-chief executives Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson, “persistent political uncertainty, macro-economic factors and subdued, yet volatile markets”.