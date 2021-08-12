Double hedge with gold miner Endeavour

- Gold price to play catch up
- Beneficiary of recent deals
IC TIP: Buy at 1,790p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
Massive expansion
Low-cost gold production
Strong balance sheet
Good growth options
Bear points
Risk in operating in Burkina Faso
Gold price yet to respond to inflation
You’d think there’d be little need to talk up gold in an Olympic year. Especially when inflation is climbing around the world. But it seems the rules around investing in gold are changing. In July, US investors sold out of the precious metal as inflation numbers ticked up, despite the yellow metal’s long-time status as a hedge against rising prices.