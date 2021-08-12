Double hedge with gold miner Endeavour

Gold price to play catch up

Beneficiary of recent deals

IC TIP: Buy at 1,790p Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Massive expansion Low-cost gold production Strong balance sheet Good growth options Bear points Risk in operating in Burkina Faso Gold price yet to respond to inflation

You’d think there’d be little need to talk up gold in an Olympic year. Especially when inflation is climbing around the world. But it seems the rules around investing in gold are changing. In July, US investors sold out of the precious metal as inflation numbers ticked up, despite the yellow metal’s long-time status as a hedge against rising prices.