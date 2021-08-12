/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
ideas

Double hedge with gold miner Endeavour

The new London arrival is provides an inflation hedge by offering exposure to gold and also not yet seeing the impact of higher prices globally because of its Africa focus
Double hedge with gold miner Endeavour
August 12, 2021
  • Gold price to play catch up
  • Beneficiary of recent deals
IC TIP: Buy at 1,790p
Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points

Massive expansion 

Low-cost gold production

Strong balance sheet

Good growth options

Bear points

Risk in operating in Burkina Faso

Gold price yet to respond to inflation

You’d think there’d be little need to talk up gold in an Olympic year. Especially when inflation is climbing around the world. But it seems the rules around investing in gold are changing. In July, US investors sold out of the precious metal as inflation numbers ticked up, despite the yellow metal’s long-time status as a hedge against rising prices. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data