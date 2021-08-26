Buy Vietnam's rapid development on the cheap

Beyond a recent Covid-19 bout, Vietnam has great growth prospects Vietnam Enterprise Investments is at an unusually wide discount despite strong NAV growth

In a world of loose monetary and fiscal policy, there aren’t many equities offering great growth potential at an attractive price – but investment trusts specialising in Vietnam are among the few.

While Vietnam’s stock market has had a strong recovery following the sell off last March, a recent bout of Covid-19 cases, which triggered further lockdowns, has led to Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) swinging to an unusually wide discount despite strong net asset value (NAV) growth. On 20 August the trust was trading at a discount of 21.2 per cent, compared with an average 12-month discount of 11.9 per cent.