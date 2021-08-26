Serco offers exposure to the growing role of governments

Recently acquired a defence business in the US

Strong balance sheet gives it opportunity for further acquisitions

Tip style Value Risk rating Medium Timescale Medium Term Bull points Strong improvement in free cash flow

M&A in high-margin US market

Go-to government outsourcer during pandemic

Rising margins Bear points Revenue to slow in the second half of the year

Lots of political scrutiny

Serco acts as a wingman to governments around the world, offering a wide range of outsourced services from military satellite communications to helping the unemployed back to work. Governments have needed all the help they can get during the past 18 months as the pandemic has raged. Serco has benefited.