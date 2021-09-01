Somerset's Mark Williams: China crackdown "a reality check rather than a change"

From internet giants like Alibaba (US:BABA) to education and property companies, the recent regulatory crackdown in China has sent many leading Asia stocks into a tailspin. Is this an investment opportunity, a warning or a simple reminder of the risks in the developing world?

In this chat with Dave Baxter, Asia and emerging market fund manager and Somerset Capital partner Mark Williams looks at what recent events mean for investors, and where potential winners and losers might be found.

We apologise for some technical issues with the audio. Also note that when our guest refers to a "2005 sell-off" he was actually referring to the Chinese equity sell-off of 2015.