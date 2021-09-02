Shares I love: MaxCyte

MaxCyte provides a technology that helps deliver a cutting-edge treatment

Companies whose drugs use this technology are likely to have to use the company for decades, so it should receive a meaningful percentage of sales

Philip Rodrigs, manager of Raynar Flagship fund (LU2203806885), explains why he invests in life sciences company MaxCyte (MXCT).

“The term unicorn is generally applied to a start-up firm that reaches a $1bn (£725.95m) valuation. While MaxCyte, which listed in the UK in 2016 at a valuation of around $50m, wasn’t strictly speaking a start-up by that time, it was very much at the beginning of an exciting and rewarding journey.