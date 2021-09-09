/
Top 50 Funds 2021: Alternative assets

Our suggestions for investing in alternative assets
Top 50 Funds 2021: Alternative assets
September 9, 2021
By Dave Baxter and Leonora Walters

It is important to diversify your portfolio so that if one area goes down, hopefully other parts won’t. Funds focused on alternative assets can also boost your returns. Private equity investments, for example, offer the prospect of high growth and diversification away from equities because they are unlisted. Private investors generally can’t access this asset class directly, but there are a number of investment trusts focused on this area. However, they are high-risk, so they should only account for a small portion of larger portfolios. Infrastructure, by contrast, is a lower-risk and high-yielding way to get exposure to alternative investments.

 

HgCapital Trust (HGT)

