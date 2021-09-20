A technology stock for the new ‘normal’

First half recurring revenue up 31 per cent to £3.1m to account for 39 per cent of total revenue of £7.9m.

Operating loss of £1.7m reflects higher investment in sales, marketing and product development.

Net cash of £8.5m.

The accelerated pace of digital transformation brought on by the pandemic is not only validating Checkit’s (CKT:52p) value proposition in the new ‘normal’, but is accelerating the technology group’s transition to a Software-as-a-Service (Saas) business across its five industry verticals: healthcare, food and retail, facilities management, pharmaceutical and fast-food restaurants.

That’s because an increasing number of companies need to manage deskless workforces through data-driven remote monitoring, and automated systems surveillance. Checkit’s workflow management software addresses these demands by digitising the scheduling and reporting of operational workflows with a view to automating manual processes, increasing efficiency and delivering greater management insight.