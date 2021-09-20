Bargain shares: Technology stocks on the upgrade

Investors like nothing better than a company-transforming earnings-enhancing acquisition. Cybersecurity software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE: 415p) has delivered exactly that, agreeing to pay $936m (£683m) for ExpressVPN, a leading provider in the digital privacy space with more than 3m active users across 180 countries.

Over 40 per cent of ExpressVPN’s users are based in North America, which scales up Kape’s global offering, and almost half its 290 employees are R&D engineers, thus adding valuable expertise. There are also material opportunities to cross-sell and generate cost savings by combining the two groups which will service 6m paying customers. ExpressVPN is fast-growing, reporting revenue of $279m and cash profit of $74.8m in 2020, both metrics up by more than a third year on year.