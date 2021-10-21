Less debt, more lift at Rolls-Royce

Investors are often told that a vital factor behind investing is whether a company has a wide enough economic moat – that special something that provides barriers to entry from competitors
Tip style
Speculative
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
- Recovery of long-haul travel
- Offloading non-core assets
- Winning US defence contracts
Bear points
- Still carrying too much debt
- Debt-servicing capacity weak
Rolls-Royce (RR.), the manufacturer of heavy-duty engines used in everything from aeroplanes to nuclear reactors, may have one, but seems to have spent the past few years floundering in it as it slipped further and further under water.