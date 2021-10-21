Less debt, more lift at Rolls-Royce

Investors are often told that a vital factor behind investing is whether a company has a wide enough economic moat – that special something that provides barriers to entry from competitors

Tip style Speculative Risk rating High Timescale Long Term Bull points Recovery of long-haul travel

Offloading non-core assets

Winning US defence contracts Bear points Still carrying too much debt

Debt-servicing capacity weak

Rolls-Royce (RR.), the manufacturer of heavy-duty engines used in everything from aeroplanes to nuclear reactors, may have one, but seems to have spent the past few years floundering in it as it slipped further and further under water.