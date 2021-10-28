Diageo drinks to a premium future

The alcoholic drinks market is battling through a recovery from the impact of the pandemic and dealing with a new industry landscape. Diageo (DGE) was badly hit by Covid-19 but looks set to prosper. The spirits-producing giant’s global reach, the strength of its brands and its supply agreements – its economic moat – give it distinct advantages. Its ability to take advantage of consumers’ growing preference for up-scale brands and opportunities in emerging markets mean the shares still offer significant long-term growth.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Premium brand offering takes advantage of market trends

Significant growth in emerging economies

Wonderfully consistent dividend Bear points Debt levels are a concern

Younger generation drinking less

Pandemic restrictions closed off revenue streams and hit profits. On-trade sales – revenues from hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs – dived as venues closed. Duty-free sales were battered with the lack of international travel. Net sales fell by 9 per cent and pre-tax profits by 52 per cent in the year to end-June 2020. A three-year programme to return £4.5bn of capital was paused and a £1.3bn impairment charge recorded due to the pandemic’s hit. [AC1]