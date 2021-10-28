/
Diageo drinks to a premium future

The global spirits producer can find solidly-reliable growth in premium brands and emerging market opportunities, says Christopher Akers
October 28, 2021

The alcoholic drinks market is battling through a recovery from the impact of the pandemic and dealing with a new industry landscape. Diageo (DGE) was badly hit by Covid-19 but looks set to prosper. The spirits-producing giant’s global reach, the strength of its brands and its supply agreements – its economic moat – give it distinct advantages. Its ability to take advantage of consumers’ growing preference for up-scale brands and opportunities in emerging markets mean the shares still offer significant long-term growth.

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Premium brand offering takes advantage of market trends
  • Significant growth in emerging economies
  • Wonderfully consistent dividend
Bear points
  • Debt levels are a concern
  • Younger generation drinking less

Pandemic restrictions closed off revenue streams and hit profits. On-trade sales – revenues from hotels, restaurants, bars and pubs – dived as venues closed. Duty-free sales were battered with the lack of international travel. Net sales fell by 9 per cent and pre-tax profits by 52 per cent in the year to end-June 2020. A three-year programme to return £4.5bn of capital was paused and a £1.3bn impairment charge recorded due to the pandemic’s hit. [AC1] 

