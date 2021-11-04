Avon Protection's rebirth has been a painful one

The transformation of Avon Protection (Avon) into a business that focuses on providing personal protection equipment to military, police and other 'first responder' customers has been almost as eventful as the work done by its end-users.

In September last year, the Wiltshire-based company, which began life in 1885 producing everything from pneumatic tyres to conveyor belts, exited one of its oldest businesses making rubber tubes for milking machines. It sold Milkrite for £180m to DeLaval – £130m of which was booked as a one-off gain for the year ending September 30, 2020.

It spent $130m (£95m) of the proceeds on Team Wendy, a US-based manufacturer of head protection systems used by the military, law enforcement officers, search and rescue teams and people involved in adventure sports.