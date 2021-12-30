Can we afford to retire at 65 and fund school fees?

- These investors want to retire at age 65 on £50,000 a year, send their children to private school and or cover their university costs, and gift their children money
- As a lot of their target retirement income will be dependent on investment returns they need to form a sustainable investment strategy
- Paying for their children's education will mean they cannot save as much for retirement
Reader Portfolio
Ryan and his wife 36
Description
Pensions and Isas invested in shares and funds, employee share scheme, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Retire at 65 on £50,000 a year, cover larger items of expenditure by drawing from Isas, fund school fees and or university costs, give children money to invest, use as house deposits or start a business.
Portfolio type
Investing for goals
Ryan and his wife are age 36. He earns £95,000 a year, or about £105,000 with bonuses. She earns £35,000 a year. They have children aged six and three.