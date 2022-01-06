NewRiver Reit has bottomed

In theory, knowing when to buy a real estate investment trust (Reit) should be simple. “The best indicator of whether it’s worth investing is a discount to net asset value (NAV),” says one property industry veteran who buys and sell shares in Reits on behalf of a prominent UK billionaire’s family trust. “Normally when it is trading at a premium you risk paying the wrong price.”
- Balance sheet has been repaired
- Slowing valuation declines
- High occupancy, better collections
- Shares at a big discount to NAV
- Weak market sentiment
- Latest virus news
But in recent years, shareholders have been rewarded for continually backing premium-rated landlords focused on logistics, GP surgeries and self-storage. Bets on a value-led bounce in the owners of retail parks and shopping centres have largely proved fruitless: share price declines have usually been followed by valuation falls, pushing up company indebtedness just as assets become harder to sell.