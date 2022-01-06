/
NewRiver Reit has bottomed

The retail-focused landlord’s steep discount to assets now looks overdone
January 6, 2022

In theory, knowing when to buy a real estate investment trust (Reit) should be simple. “The best indicator of whether it’s worth investing is a discount to net asset value (NAV),” says one property industry veteran who buys and sell shares in Reits on behalf of a prominent UK billionaire’s family trust. “Normally when it is trading at a premium you risk paying the wrong price.”

Tip style
Income
Risk rating
Low
Timescale
Long Term
Bull points
  • Balance sheet has been repaired
  • Slowing valuation declines
  • High occupancy, better collections
  • Shares at a big discount to NAV
Bear points
  • Weak market sentiment
  • Latest virus news

But in recent years, shareholders have been rewarded for continually backing premium-rated landlords focused on logistics, GP surgeries and self-storage. Bets on a value-led bounce in the owners of retail parks and shopping centres have largely proved fruitless: share price declines have usually been followed by valuation falls, pushing up company indebtedness just as assets become harder to sell.

