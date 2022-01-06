NewRiver Reit has bottomed

In theory, knowing when to buy a real estate investment trust (Reit) should be simple. “The best indicator of whether it’s worth investing is a discount to net asset value (NAV),” says one property industry veteran who buys and sell shares in Reits on behalf of a prominent UK billionaire’s family trust. “Normally when it is trading at a premium you risk paying the wrong price.”

Tip style Income Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Balance sheet has been repaired

Slowing valuation declines

High occupancy, better collections

Shares at a big discount to NAV Bear points Weak market sentiment

Latest virus news

But in recent years, shareholders have been rewarded for continually backing premium-rated landlords focused on logistics, GP surgeries and self-storage. Bets on a value-led bounce in the owners of retail parks and shopping centres have largely proved fruitless: share price declines have usually been followed by valuation falls, pushing up company indebtedness just as assets become harder to sell.