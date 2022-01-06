Schwab can dominate US wealth Market

Some companies deal in sums of money so large that it can feel like the numbers cease to be meaningful. Charles Schwab (US:SCHW) is one such business. Founded in California in 1971, Schwab pioneered discount broking in the US and its services now span wealth management, securities brokerage, asset management, banking, and financial advice. It handles almost $8 trillion of client assets, 33m brokerage accounts and – somehow – it is still growing.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Low Timescale Long Term Bull points Growth in client assets

Exposure to American household savings

New wave of retail investors Bear points Competitive market

Sensitive to asset prices

The world of American sharedealing is blisteringly competitive. Established wealth managers and scrappy start-ups battle for customers, who are subsequently sold a batch of other financial services. In 2019, Schwab upped the ante, ditching trading commissions for US and Canadian-listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs). This put pressure on its rivals to do the same, and directly challenged the likes of Robinhood (US:HOOD) which target young investors with colourful apps and zero-commission trades.