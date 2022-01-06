Unravelling ThinkSmart’s share price decline

A sharp fall in the stock price of New York Stock Exchange-listed Block (SQ:NSQ), a US$66bn market capitalisation fintech fund led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, has led to a similar sell-off in Aim-traded finance company ThinkSmart (TSL: 47p).

Block is in the process of acquiring Australian Stock Exchange-listed technology group Afterpay (AFT:ASX) in an all-share takeover (currently worth US$15.5bn) which is expected to complete in the current quarter. Afterpay shareholders have already sanctioned the deal.

This is relevant to ThinkSmart shareholders as the UK company agreed terms in late December to sell its 10 per cent holding in Clearpay, a UK payment platform that enables consumers to split the cost of retail purchases into interest-free payments, to Afterpay in exchange for 1.65m shares in the Australian listed-group. This holding will in turn be exchanged for 618,750 Block shares assuming Block’s acquisition of Afterpay completes.