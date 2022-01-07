How can I create an income of £60,000 a year?

- This investor wants to retire in about eight years on £60,000 a year and be able to pass assets on to his children
- Because he lives abroad he needs to consider the mismatch between his sterling assets and the currency in which he incurs his living expenses
- Before he retires he should consider allocating more of his portfolio to income producing assets
Reader Portfolio
Stephen 57
Description
Sipp and trading account invested in shares and funds, cash, residential property.
Objectives
Retire at 65, start to receive income of £60,000 a year from investments within next 10 years, pass assets to children, invest in another buy-to-let property.
Portfolio type
Investing for income
Stephen is age 57, lives in the United Arab Emirates and earns £78,000 a year tax free. He owns five buy-to-let properties which in total general an annual rental income of £83,800.