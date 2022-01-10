/
small companies

Venture Life’s recovery potential revealed

A manufacturer and distributor of self-care healthcare products endured a perfect storm in 2021, but looks to have turned the corner.
January 10, 2022
  • New Chinese distribution partner for two of the group’s leading oral care brands – Dentyl and UltraDEX
  • Directors purchased 300,000 shares at the end of 2021
  • BBI Healthcare and Helsinn starting to make progress on exploring and exploiting the expected synergies

Aim-traded Venture Life (VLG:40p), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of products for the self-care markets, has appointed a new Chinese partner for two of the group’s leading oral care brands – Dentyl and UltraDEX – both of which have established recognition and sales in the China market.

Venture’s previous Chinese partner failed to deliver on its minimum contractual sales targets, so the appointment of UK-based Samarkand is a smart move. The publicly listed group has proven expertise in connecting UK brands to the Chinese consumer, representing large brands such as Omorovicza, Temple Spa and Philip Kingsley.

