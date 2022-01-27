/
Keystone can justify its premium valuation

The law firm’s innovative model should continue to benefit shareholders and principals
January 27, 2022

“No targets, no politics, no pressure.” That’s what solicitors enjoy when they join Keystone Law (KEYS) - at least according to the firm’s advertising campaign. Seasoned practitioners, reared on a diet of billable hours and six-minute recorded time slots, may well raise an eyebrow. It’s also an alarming proposition for investors. Can a laid-back approach really yield results in a notoriously high-pressure industry?

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
Medium
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Capital-light operating model
  • Consistent growth in headcount and fees
  • Attractive alternative to Big Law
  • Strong return on equity
Bear points
  • Tight labour market
  • Expensive shares

It seems so. In many ways, Keystone’s business model pre-empted the pandemic and cushioned it from the worst of the last two years' turbulence. Unlike traditional law firms – which are typically structured as limited liability partnerships – Aim-traded Keystone is a platform. Its lawyers are self-employed and take a direct chunk of what they bill: 60 per cent for doing the work and 15 per cent for introducing a client. In return, the company provides infrastructure and support, including a small pool of junior lawyers, via a central office.  

