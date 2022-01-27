Keystone can justify its premium valuation

“No targets, no politics, no pressure.” That’s what solicitors enjoy when they join Keystone Law (KEYS) - at least according to the firm’s advertising campaign. Seasoned practitioners, reared on a diet of billable hours and six-minute recorded time slots, may well raise an eyebrow. It’s also an alarming proposition for investors. Can a laid-back approach really yield results in a notoriously high-pressure industry?
- Capital-light operating model
- Consistent growth in headcount and fees
- Attractive alternative to Big Law
- Strong return on equity
- Tight labour market
- Expensive shares
It seems so. In many ways, Keystone’s business model pre-empted the pandemic and cushioned it from the worst of the last two years' turbulence. Unlike traditional law firms – which are typically structured as limited liability partnerships – Aim-traded Keystone is a platform. Its lawyers are self-employed and take a direct chunk of what they bill: 60 per cent for doing the work and 15 per cent for introducing a client. In return, the company provides infrastructure and support, including a small pool of junior lawyers, via a central office.