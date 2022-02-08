Priced for a highly profitable outcome

First half pre-tax profit surges 10-fold to £10.4mn

Analysts upgrade 2022 to 2024 EPS estimates by 25 per cent

Annual dividend of 20.4p a share forecast

Hargreaves Services (HSP:480p), a diversified industrial services group and brownfield land developer, has prompted analysts to push through major earnings upgrades for the fifth time in less than a year.

German metals trading subsidiary, HRMS, has been the key driver, contributing £9.3mn of net profit in the half year, a near 10-fold rise on the same period of 2019, buoyed by favourable commodity markets and improved efficiency at its carbon pulverisation plant.