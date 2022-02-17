Europe's new leaf

European equity markets are a turn-off for UK investors. The longstanding notion that there is nothing on offer on the continent outside of the sclerotic bank, utility and pharmaceutical sectors, garnished with a few luxury goods makers, is hard to budge.

Add in high debt levels and political uncertainty, and it's not hard to see why investors prefer to look to other climes. The consensus has long been that Europe’s lower valuations are fully deserved, and that better opportunities can be found elsewhere.

Data from the major D2C investment platforms confirms that UK private investors’ interest in European equities continues to lag far behind their appetite for UK and US markets. At Hargreaves Lansdown, US shares have risen from 6 to 17 per cent of direct equity assets on the platform between 2017 and 2021. European shares have risen from 2.4 per cent to just 3.7 per cent over the same period.