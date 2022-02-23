Bargain shares: Priced for a highly profitable outcome

Full-year order coverage exceeds 90 per cent, rising to 95 per cent including pending orders

7 per cent decline in first-half revenue reflects planned exit from third-party MRI component manufacturing

Booth Industries record order book

Michigan-based Energy Steel wins significant new orders since half-year end

Acquisition of £4mn stake in Oxford-based Adaptix enhances prospects for medical imaging business

Engineering group Avingtrans (AVG: 403p) is bang on course to report growth in revenue and profit this year, albeit the first-half headline numbers mask the exciting growth prospects for all three divisions.

The reason why first-half revenue declined from £48.7mn to £45.1mn and cash profit was flat at £5.8mn was mainly due to the planned exit from third-party MRI component manufacturing. This led to a £3.6mn decline in medical and industrial imaging revenue.