Bargain shares: Priced for a highly profitable outcome

The shrewd management of a UK-based engineering group have proved adept at turning around businesses and reaping high returns on exit, a fact that is simply not reflected in the current rating.
February 23, 2022
  • Full-year order coverage exceeds 90 per cent, rising to 95 per cent including pending orders
  • 7 per cent decline in first-half revenue reflects planned exit from third-party MRI component manufacturing
  • Booth Industries record order book
  • Michigan-based Energy Steel wins significant new orders since half-year end
  • Acquisition of £4mn stake in Oxford-based Adaptix enhances prospects for medical imaging business

Engineering group Avingtrans (AVG: 403p) is bang on course to report growth in revenue and profit this year, albeit the first-half headline numbers mask the exciting growth prospects for all three divisions.

The reason why first-half revenue declined from £48.7mn to £45.1mn and cash profit was flat at £5.8mn was mainly due to the planned exit from third-party MRI component manufacturing. This led to a £3.6mn decline in medical and industrial imaging revenue.

