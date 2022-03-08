Bargain shares: A winner in the cost-of-living squeeze

Pledge book surges 50 per cent since start of 2021

2021 dividend of 12p a share is 20 per cent above forecasts

EPS and dividend forecasts raised for 2022 and 2023

Full benefit of spike in the gold price not factored into upgraded earnings estimates

The backdrop could not be any more favourable for H&T (HAT: 290p), a diversified financial services group and the market leader in UK pawnbroking, a segment of the alternative credit market that is shunned by the mainstream lenders. As a sign of confidence, the board has raised the 2021 payout by 41 per cent to 12p a share, and with good reason. Chief executive Chris Gillepsie noted during our results call that "the business is growing at a rate that it hasn't seen in living memory".

Even before the Ukraine crisis led to soaring energy and commodity prices, UK consumers were facing up to the highest inflation rates in more than 30 years and a sharp drop in real income, too. The outlook has got a lot more challenging. For example, this month’s surge in energy prices could mean that the October energy price cap spirals a further 72 per cent to more than £3,400, effectively trebling the bills of the average household since March 2021.