/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
small companies

Bargain Shares: A rock solid property play

Industrial and logistic sectors have been hot property in the past year, and are set to remain so, a theme our stock picking expert is playing through three small-cap stocks.
Bargain Shares: A rock solid property play
March 23, 2022

In recent months, I have been building exposure to property investment companies that hold industrial and logistic warehouses, having recommended buying into both AEW UK REIT (AEWU) and Schroder REIT (SREI). That’s because the investment case is well underpinned by strong investor demand, record take-up of warehouse space, relatively low levels of vacancy and a structural shift of retail sales moving online. This means that rental increases are set to drive capital values even without factoring in further yield compression. That’s good news for shareholder pay-outs.

Moreover, dividend yields of 6.7 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, offer investors a defensive income stream in a negative real interest rate environment where inflationary is eroding the real value of money.

This favourable backdrop is one reason for the strong ongoing financial performance at one of my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio constituents, Sheffield-based Henry Boot (BOOT), a leading land development, property investment and development, and construction group.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data