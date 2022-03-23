Bargain Shares: A rock solid property play

In recent months, I have been building exposure to property investment companies that hold industrial and logistic warehouses, having recommended buying into both AEW UK REIT (AEWU) and Schroder REIT (SREI). That’s because the investment case is well underpinned by strong investor demand, record take-up of warehouse space, relatively low levels of vacancy and a structural shift of retail sales moving online. This means that rental increases are set to drive capital values even without factoring in further yield compression. That’s good news for shareholder pay-outs.

Moreover, dividend yields of 6.7 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, offer investors a defensive income stream in a negative real interest rate environment where inflationary is eroding the real value of money.

This favourable backdrop is one reason for the strong ongoing financial performance at one of my 2022 Bargain Shares Portfolio constituents, Sheffield-based Henry Boot (BOOT), a leading land development, property investment and development, and construction group.