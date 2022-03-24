Tale of two crises

Yet if Dr Strangelove is high on the collective consciousness of web-searchers, then why isn’t the threat of Armageddon more obviously acknowledged in the world’s equity markets?

Sure, one can never know for certain what is and isn’t priced into markets’ expectations; it isn’t as though they write to tell you. Even so, look at how the major share market indices have moved week by week since the Russian army’s tanks trundled into Ukraine on 24 February and you would be forgiven for thinking this was just another normal month in a normal year; nothing special (see Table 1).