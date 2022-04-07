/
Ryanair clear for take-off

Airlines will always be a risky investor proposition. But Ryanair has emerged from the pandemic in front
April 7, 2022

Legendary investor Warren Buffett once joked about having a freephone number he could call so that if he ever got the urge to buy an airline share they could talk him out of it. Airlines had “eaten up capital over the past century like almost no other business”, he told the Telegraph in a 2002 interview.

Tip style
Speculative
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Short Term
Bull points
  • Hedged fuel costs
  • Aggressive expansion
  • Growth not priced in
Bear points
  • Airlines’ poor track record
  • UK de-listing

Since then, airlines have continued to hobble investor returns. The Covid-19 pandemic caused the biggest demand shock the industry has ever witnessed, with cumulative industry losses expected to top $201bn (£154bn) by the end of this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Airlines’ combined debt burden has already increased by more than $200bn to $650bn.

