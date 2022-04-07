Ryanair clear for take-off

Legendary investor Warren Buffett once joked about having a freephone number he could call so that if he ever got the urge to buy an airline share they could talk him out of it. Airlines had “eaten up capital over the past century like almost no other business”, he told the Telegraph in a 2002 interview.

Tip style Speculative Risk rating High Timescale Short Term Bull points Hedged fuel costs

Aggressive expansion

Growth not priced in Bear points Airlines’ poor track record

UK de-listing

Since then, airlines have continued to hobble investor returns. The Covid-19 pandemic caused the biggest demand shock the industry has ever witnessed, with cumulative industry losses expected to top $201bn (£154bn) by the end of this year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Airlines’ combined debt burden has already increased by more than $200bn to $650bn.